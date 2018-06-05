Digging deeper into a culture war that he's repeatedly stoked, US President Donald Trump called off a visit to the White House by the Philadelphia Eagles, citing the dispute over whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the playing of the national anthem.

Trump said in a statement Monday that some members of the 2018 Super Bowl championship team "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

He said the team wanted to send a smaller delegation Tuesday, but "the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting "a different type of ceremony," featuring the US Marine Band and the US Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

None of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem in 2017.

Obsessed with crowd size

One of the people set to attend the ceremony said less than half of the team's 53-man roster planned to go. The person spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the decision.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney replied with his own statement, saying that he is "equally proud of the Eagles' activism off the field" and that the players "represent the diversity of our nation — a nation in which we are free to express our opinions."

"Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend," Kenney said.

Last week, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said he would not attend the ceremony because he didn't want to be part of a photo op and wanted "to avoid being used as any kind of pawn." In addition to Jenkins, defensive end Chris Long was the most outspoken player against going. Quarterback Carson Wentz had planned to attend.

It was unclear exactly what prompted the change of plans. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what had sparked the decision and why the circumstances were different from other events honouring winning teams, which some players have boycotted.

Late Monday, though, Trump wrote on Twitter that "Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event."

"So many lies"

Several players asked about Trump's decision not to host them declined to respond.

The Eagles issued a statement without directly addressing the White House cancellation.

"Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration," the team statement read. "We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season."

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who said previously that he planned to skip the visit, responded with a series of tweets.

"So many lies," he wrote, adding, "Not many people were going to go."

Smith, who played on the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia team before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in March, added: "No one refused to go simply because Trump 'insists' folks stand for the anthem... The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military."