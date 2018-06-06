WORLD
2 MIN READ
Forty-six Ethiopian migrants drown en route to Yemen
Sixteen more were missing after the boat carrying at least 100 migrants from the port of Bossasso in Somalia capsized as it approached Yemen, UN migration agency said.
Forty-six Ethiopian migrants drown en route to Yemen
The boat carried 83 men and 17 women who were hoping to find work in Yemen and the Arabian Gulf. (Twitter / @UNmigration)
June 6, 2018

Forty-six Ethiopians drowned early on Wednesday and 16 were missing after a smuggler's boat carrying at least 100 migrants capsized as it approached Yemen, the UN migration agency said in a statement.

The boat left the port of Bossasso in Somalia on Tuesday, with 83 men and 17 women on board who were hoping to find work in Yemen and the Arabian Gulf, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said, citing information from survivors.

IOM's director of operations and emergencies, Mohammad Abdiker, said the Gulf of Aden's migration tragedy was shameful.

'This has to end'

Recommended

"Over 7,000 poor migrants take this perilous journey every month; some 100,000 took it just last year. They are treated appallingly and go through horrendous conditions. This has to end," Abdiker was quoted as saying in the statement.

The drownings happened just days after IOM helped 101 Ethiopians, including 51 women and 33 children, to leave Yemen for Djibouti, as fighting closed in around Yemen's key port of Hodeidah.

They were stranded in Yemen and among the most vulnerable of about 300 migrants stuck in detention, IOM said.

"Both while travelling to and in Yemen, migrants are routinely abused by smugglers and other criminals, including physical and sexual abuse, torture for ransom, arbitrary detention for long periods of time, forced labour and even death," the IOM statement said.

Some migrants got caught up in the war and were injured or killed or taken to detention centres, official or unofficial, IOM said. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France