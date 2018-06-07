As of this writing, there are roughly even odds that the prime ministers of Macedonia and Greece, Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras, will sign some kind of a treaty that is supposed to put an end to the nearly 30-year name dispute, and allow Macedonia to join NATO and open accession talks with the European Union.

This is the optimistic view taken by European and American diplomats and the left wing parties in both countries, who are pushing for this agreement. The reality is that the signing of a document will solve nothing, in fact, it will likely make relations between the two countries worse.

The issue looks absurd to foreign observers, but to people involved in the Balkans, it is very real and clear. It is clearly not just a fight for the name, 'Macedonia'. The Balkan countries that were formed in the 19th and 20th century fought bitterly amongst each other after the Ottoman Empire withdrew from the Balkans.

Greece, Serbia, and to a lesser extent Bulgaria, began a brief and intensely violent land grab, that started directly after WWI, and was later followed by a long period of fear, worry and anxiety about whether they will be able to hold on to the territories they snatched, after growing so large in such little time.

Clearly these countries, for most of their existence, were not democratic and open-minded enough to rule over the various peoples and religions they conquered, and instead relied on oppression, colonisation and assimilation to support their gains.

Serbia is the best known and most extreme case - it went to war with Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo to keep the territory it took in the early 1900s.

The Greek approach is very similar. They also insist on having a uniform, homogenous, exclusively Greek and Orthodox Christian state, but the reality on the ground, as well as their future demographic and economic developments, guarantee that this model is unsustainable even in the near term.

Therefore we see the extremes of Greek nationalism mobilising against Macedonia, Turkey and Albania, and against other ethnic groups living in Greece and against other, smaller minorities like the Roma.

Greece also bans Turks living in its territory from calling themselves Turks, but instead insists on using the name Muslims. These are the symptoms of a weakening, decaying regional power, which is constantly looking over its borders at real or imaginary threats.

Specifically, with regard to Macedonia, it fears for the future of the part of historic Macedonia which has only for the past 100 years been part of Greek territory.