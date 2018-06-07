The US State Department has evacuated more staff from China over fears they may have been hit by a mysterious illness that has struck other colleagues in the Asian country and Cuba.

The department said on Wednesday that “a number of individuals” were sent to the United States for further evaluation following initial medical screenings.

A medical team was sent to the southern city of Guangzhou after an American employee who had experienced strange sounds was diagnosed with brain trauma last month, reviving fears that the US rival has developed some kind of acoustic or microwave device.

US officials have said the employee’s symptoms were consistent with the ailments that US diplomats experienced in Cuba last year.

After the first incident in Guangzhou, medical tests were offered to US government employees and family members who requested them, the State Department said.

“The medical screenings are ongoing for any personnel who have noted concerning symptoms or wanted baseline screening,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

“US medical professionals will continue to conduct full evaluations to determine the cause of the reported symptoms and whether the findings are consistent with those noted in previously affected government personnel or possibly completely unrelated.”

The cases come at a sensitive time in relations between the United States and China, with the two nations mired in negotiations aimed at preventing a trade war and exchanging heated rhetoric over Beijing’s claims to the South China Sea.