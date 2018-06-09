WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK targets Russian oligarchs in clampdown
The UK is now examining some 700 visas issued to Russians after the poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter
UK targets Russian oligarchs in clampdown
In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. / AP
June 9, 2018

The UK is promising to shut the door to so-called 'dirty Russian money'.  

The British government says it's a response to the poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, for which it blames Russia. Moscow denies any involvement.

The poisoning of the former Russian spy in Salisbury, England has touched off a series of investigations to not only find the culprits responsible, but to also squeeze president Putin's inner circle.

The UK is now examining some 700 visas issued to Russians like Roman Abramovich. The owner of Chelsea Football Club is one of the highest profile Russians not to have his Golden Visa renewed.

Recommended

The Golden Visa is awarded to those investing 2.6 million dollars in the UK and in return they are allowed to live and work in Britain for 3 years.

TRT World's Dana Lewis reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'