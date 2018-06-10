POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Gullac: a delicacy that marks Ramadan in Istanbul
Milk infused sheets of dough topped off with nuts and sour cherries, the Ottoman sweet Gullac signals the arrival of Ramadan and it's steeped in history.
Gullac: a delicacy that marks Ramadan in Istanbul
For now, people can enjoy Gullac every night, but once Ramadan ends enthusiasts will have to wait for 11 months until they have this dessert again. / TRTWorld
June 10, 2018

The holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul is a stage for colourful exhibitions, community dinners and special desserts.

This year Ramadan coincides with Summer. The weather in Istanbul gets hot with many people fasting around 16 hours a day.

And just like Ottoman Sultans, people have heavy iftar dinners and crave refreshing desserts.

Recommended

This makes the digestion-friendly Gullac essentıal.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic went to the city's historic Karakoy neighbourhood to find out more about the delicacy.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report