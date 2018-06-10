US President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that could lay the groundwork for ending a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and the transformation of the isolated state.

Trump flew into Singapore’s Paya Lebar Air Base aboard Air Force One looking to strike a deal that will lead to the denuclearisation of one of America’s bitterest foes, following a divisive meeting in Canada with some of Washington’s closest allies that further strained global trade ties.

After stepping down from Air Force One on a steamy tropical night, Trump was greeted by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

TRT World's Jon Brain has more from from Singapore.

Trump feels "very good"

Asked by a reporter how he felt about the summit, Trump said: "Very good".

He then got into his limousine for a drive to the Shangri-La Hotel in central Singapore, where he'll be staying.

When Trump and Kim meet on Tuesday at the 5-star Capella Sentosa Hotel located on a resort island off Singapore's port with a Universal Studios theme park and man-made beaches, they will be making history.

Enemies since the 1950-53 Korean War, leaders of North Korea and the United States have never met previously - or even spoken over the telephone.

Kim arrived at Singapore's Changi Airport after his longest trip overseas as head of state, wearing his trademark dark "Mao suit" and distinctive high cut hairstyle.

Kim, arriving on a plane loaned by China, was also greeted by Balakrishnan.

Travelling with Kim were top officials including Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and Kim Yong-chol, a close aide of Kim who has been instrumental in the diplomacy that culminated in the Tuesday summit.

Kim Jong-un's younger sister, was also spotted in his delegation. She emerged as an influential figure in Pyongyang's opaque leadership in February, when she led a North Korean delegation to the winter Olympics in South Korea.

Officials who arrived with Trump include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

"Entire world is watching"

Kim met Lee shortly after his arrival, driving from the St. Regis Hotel where is staying, through the famous Orchard Road shopping district, which was closed off for his tightly guarded motorcade.

"The entire world is watching the historic summit between (North Korea) and the United States of America, and thanks to your sincere efforts ... we were able to complete the preparations for the historic summit," Kim told Lee through an interpreter.

At the hotel lobby, grim-faced North Korean security guards warned other hotel guests not to take pictures as Kim walked to his Mercedes Benz limousine.