Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has won the Canadian Grand Prix after leading the race from the pole to the checkered flag — and then some.

Vettel picked up his second career victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the first for Ferrari in Montreal since Michael Schumacher won three in a row from 2002-04.

The only hiccup was that the checkered flag was waved prematurely, while Vettel was still on his last lap.

"Tell them not to wave the checkered flag when it's not done yet," he radioed back.

With the victory, Vettel took a one-point lead in the Formula One standings over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who was fifth.

Valtteri Bottas was second in his Mercedes, about six seconds back. Max Verstappen was third and the other Red Bull car, driven by Daniel Ricciardo, was fourth.

It's Vettel's 50th career win and his third of the season.