Last month Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Court sentenced the Emirati rights activist Ahmed Mansoor to ten years in prison after finding him guilty of “defaming the nation” on social media.

It is a devastating ruling for one of the region’s most prominent and well respected human rights advocates, who in 2015 won the prestigious Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders for his tireless work promoting basic civil and political rights in the UAE.

According to local news outlets, Mansoor was accused of using social media to “spread rumours and lies about the UAE” by “publishing false information that damages the country’s reputation.”

On top of this hefty sentence, the court issued the maximum fine of $270,000 and ordered him to be placed on close surveillance for a further three years after his release.

Like so many before him, Mansoor was convicted in line with the UAE’s draconian cybercrime legislation. Instituted in 2012 as a means to quash dissent amid the tremors of the 'Arab Spring’, its vaguely worded provisions effectively criminalised the use of communication technology to be used to argue for political reform, criticising senior officials or organising unsolicited demonstrations.

In March of last year, Ahmed issued a call on Twitter for the release of Emirati political prisoner Osama al Najjar when the UAE authorities refused to release him at the end of his sentence.

The evening following the tweet, at around midnight, 12 plainclothes Emirati security officials raided Mansoor’s family home in Abu Dhabi confiscating all his communication devices. After searching the property for several hours, the 48-year-old father of four was then taken away to an undisclosed location.

In clear breach of international law, Mansoor went on to be held for over a year in solitary confinement in an unidentified location, without charge or access to proper legal counsel.

Up until a few weeks ago, a pervasive silence had hung over his case. In some respects, it still does. Despite being sentenced, no official state comment has been issued on the court ruling and his place of detention remains undisclosed, leaving Mansoor increasingly vulnerable to torture and other forms of ill-treatment.

His enforced disappearance and subsequent conviction has brought strong condemnation from significant sections of the international community.

Shortly following his arrest, a coalition of UN experts released a statement describing his detention as “a direct attack on the legitimate work of human rights defenders everywhere.”