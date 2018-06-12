North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to work toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula while Washington committed to provide security guarantees for a country with which the US is technically still at war.

But a joint statement signed at the end of their historic summit in Singapore gave few details on how either goal would be achieved.

"President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK and Chairman Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," said the statement.

TRT World's Jon Brain brings more details from Singapore.

The DPRK – Democratic People's Republic of Korea – is the formal name of North Korea.

Trump said he expected the denuclearisation process to start "very, very quickly." US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean officials would hold follow-up negotiations "at the earliest possible date," the statement said.

The document also made no mention of the international sanctions that have crippled North Korea's economy for pursuing its nuclear weapons programme.

Nor was there any reference to finally signing a peace treaty. North Korea and the United States were on opposite sides in the 1950-53 Korean War and are technically still at war, as the conflict, in which millions of people died, was concluded only with a truce.

But the joint statement did say the two sides had agreed to recovering the remains of prisoners of war and of those missing in action and repatriating them.

China, the third party to the truce, said it hoped North Korea and the United States could reach a basic consensus on denuclearisation.

"At the same time, there needs to be a peace mechanism for the peninsula to resolve North Korea's reasonable security concerns," China's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, told reporters in Beijing.

If the joint statement does lead to a lasting detente, it could fundamentally change the security landscape of Northeast Asia, just as former US President Richard Nixon's visit to Beijing in 1972 led to a transformation of the US relationship with China.

But Li Nan, senior researcher at Pangoal, a Beijing-based Chinese public policy think tank, said the meeting had only symbolic significance.

"It is too early to call it a turning point in North Korea-US relations," Li said.

However, the dollar jumped to a three-week top on Tuesday and Asian shares rose on news of the agreement.

Before signing what Trump described as a "comprehensive" document, Kim said the two leaders had a historic meeting “and decided to leave the past behind. The world will see a major change.”

Special bond

Trump said he had formed a "very special bond" with Kim and that relationship with North Korea would be very different.

"People are going to be very impressed and people are going to be very happy and we are going to take care of a very dangerous problem for the world," Trump said.

Asked whether he would invite Kim to the White House, Trump said: "Absolutely, I will."

He called Kim "very smart" and a "very worthy, very hard negotiator."

"I learned he's a very talented man. I also learned that he loves his country very much."

“This [summit] is going to lead to more and more and more,” Trump said.

During a post-lunch stroll through the gardens of the Singapore hotel where the summit was held, Trump said the summit had gone "better than anybody could have expected."

Kim stood silently alongside, but the North Korean leader had earlier described their meeting as "a good prelude to peace."

Both men walked to Trump's bulletproof limousine, nicknamed "The Beast," and looked in at the rear seat, with Trump apparently showing Kim something inside. They then resumed their walk.

Both men had appeared cautious and serious when they first arrived for the summit at the Capella hotel on Singapore's Sentosa, a resort island with luxury hotels, a casino, man-made beaches and a Universal Studios theme park.

But with cameras of the world's press trained on them, they displayed an initial atmosphere of geniality as they met on the verandah of the Capella, a refurbished 19th-century British regimental officers' mess.

Images of geniality