Around Asia and the world, many have welcomed a flurry of diplomacy between the two adversaries in recent months, after a year of mounting tension and threats.

Hopes for peace on the long-divided Korean Peninsula, however, remain tempered by the many failed attempts in the past.

The global reaction to the summit has been fairly positive as a whole, while some questioned whether Kim would fully relinquish the weapons he may see as his only guarantee of survival.

TRT World'sJon Brain reports from Singapore on reactions from the international community over the summit.

Reaction within US

While the Trump-Kim summit by and large drew a welcoming reaction from across the globe, not everyone in the US saw the meeting through a positive lens.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington.

South Korea

The leaders of South Korea, Japan and Malaysia were among those wishing for a successful summit.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he "could hardly sleep last night" in anticipation of the meeting and expressed hope for "complete denuclearization and peace".

At a train station in Seoul, the South Korean capital, people cheered and applauded as televisions screens broadcast the Trump-Kim handshake live.

"I really, really hope for a good outcome," said Yoon Ji, a professor at Sungshin University in Seoul. "I am hoping for denuclearization and a peace agreement and also for North Korea's economy to open up."

China

China hopes the United States and North Korea can reach agreement on a peace deal, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Tuesday, as the two countries leaders met in Singapore.

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, welcomed the progress made in the summit, but said more work needs to be done.

"Today, that the two countries' highest leaders can sit together and have equal talks, has important and positive meaning, and is creating a new history," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. Wang added that China welcomed their talks and supported them.

"We hope that the two countries' highest leaders can dispel interference, establish mutual trust, overcome difficulties and can reach a basic consensus on promoting and achieving the denuclearisation of the peninsula and promoting and establishing a peace mechanism for the peninsula," Wang told reporters.

"Of course, we are willing to see all relevant sides making positive efforts on this. China will continue to play our constructive role," he added.

An editorial in the official English-language China Daily emphasized China's role in bringing Trump and Kim together. It called on them to maintain the positive momentum.

Residents of the Chinese city, Dandong, that stands to benefit the most from a positive outcome from the summit said they were hopeful that it would lead to peace and bolster cross-border business.

Japan