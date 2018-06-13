The banned nerve agents sarin and chlorine were used in attacks in northern Syria last year, the global chemical weapons watchdog said on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a series of reports from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirming the use of toxic agents in the country’s civil war.

The OPCW is also investigating a suspected chemical attack on April 7, this year in the Douma enclave near Damascus, which prompted missile strikes by the United States, France and Britain.

It is expected to publish the results of that inquiry this month.

The OPCW said in a statement that sarin had been used south of the city of Ltamenah in the Hama area on March 24, 2017.

It also “concluded that chlorine was very likely used as a chemical weapon at Ltamenah Hospital and the surrounding area on 25 March 2017”.