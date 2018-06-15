The Turkish military on Friday said air strikes its forces carried out killed 26 members of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq's Qandil mountain region on June 12, Anadolu Agency reported.

The PKK, which has fought a decades-old insurgency against the state in southeastern Turkey, has bases in the Qandil region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently vowed to "drain the terror swamp" in Qandil.

Erdogan on Monday said Turkey had launched anti-terror operations in the Qandil and Sinjar regions in northern Iraq.

Turkey’s army chief on Thursday vowed to continue the fight against terror groups.

“We continue fighting against all kinds of threats and terror organisations especially FETO, [and] PKK/PYD/YPG and Daesh with determination,” Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar said during a graduation ceremony at the Mountain Commando School in the southwestern province of Isparta.