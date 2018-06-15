WORLD
4 MIN READ
China vows to hit back against US tariffs
US President Donald Trump is set to unveil tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods, a move that Beijing has promised to counter.
China vows to hit back against US tariffs
If US President Donald Trump presses forward with tariffs as expected, it could set the stage for a series of trade actions against China and lead to retaliation from Beijing. June 14, 2018. / Reuters
June 15, 2018

China vowed on Friday to strike back quickly if the United States hurts its interests, hours before US President Donald Trump was due to unveil revisions to a tariff list targeting $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Washington and Beijing appeared increasingly to be headed toward a trade war after several rounds of negotiations failed to resolve US complaints over Chinese industrial policy, market access and a $375 billion trade gap.

"If the United States takes unilateral, protectionist measures, harming China's interests, we will quickly react and take necessary steps to resolutely protect our fair, legitimate rights," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular daily news briefing.

TRT World's Patrick Fok reports from Hong Kong.

Trump was due to give details later on Friday of a revised list of 800 product categories, down from 1,300, according to an administration official and an industry source familiar with the list.

Trump has made up his mind to impose "pretty significant" tariffs on Chinese goods, another administration official said on Thursday.

But his calls for billions in tariffs could complicate his efforts to maintain China's support in his negotiations with North Korea.

Timing unclear

It remained unclear when Trump would impose the tariffs if he decides to do so. Several industry lobbyists said they expected the move to come as early as Friday, with publication of a Federal Register notice, or it could be put off until next week.

Recommended

Washington has also completed a second list of possible tariffs on another $100 billion in Chinese goods, in the expectation that China would respond to the initial US tariff list in kind, Reuters is reporting.

China has published its own list of threatened tariffs on $50 billion in US goods, including soybeans, aircraft, and autos, and has said it would hit back if Washington followed up with further measures.

Beijing and Washington have held three rounds of high-level talks since early May that have yet to yield a compromise, with Trump unmoved by a Chinese offer to buy an additional $70 billion worth of US farm and energy products and other goods, people familiar with the matter have said.

"The threshold to come to a consensus or a compromise seems high," Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific at JP Morgan Asset Management wrote in a note.

Industrial policy impasse

Trump's revised tariff list may exclude some consumer items from an earlier proposal to focus more on goods related to Beijing's Made in China 2025 programme, according to a Eurasia Group report.

The Made in China 2025 initiative is aimed at accelerating China's prowess and narrowing its competitiveness gap with the United States and other industrial powers in key technologies such as robotics and semiconductors.

While China has in recent months made incremental market-opening reforms in industries for which critics in the foreign business community say they were already planned, it has shown no inclination to yield on its core industrial policies.

"US-China trade tensions will be long-lasting," said Yifan Hu, regional chief investment officer and chief China economist at UBS Wealth Management told a briefing in Beijing.

"The trade skirmish is not just about the trade deficit and exchange rates, but about the rules of the game, market openness and intellectual property. It is also about values, governance and geopolitical disagreements," she said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'