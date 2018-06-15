POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Real estate development threatens archaeological sites in Brazil
A growing real estate market and the speculative buying of land are taking their toll on southern Brazil's prehistoric shell mounds.
Real estate development threatens archaeological sites in Brazil
The Garopaba do Sul shell mound is believed to have taken centuries to build. / TRTWorld
June 15, 2018

The Garopaba do Sul shell mound is nearly eight storeys tall and covers 100,000 square metres, but it is not in good shape as a growing real estate market and the speculative buying of nearby land are taking their toll.

So-called shell mounds are sacred indigenous sites and burial grounds. They're believed to be prehistoric piles of domestic waste, largely containing shells, and were built over centuries.  

Brazil's federal and military police are charged with protecting archeological sites. But officials say they are understaffed, with few resources to police the areas.

Recommended

TRT World'sMichael Fox has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report