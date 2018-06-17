WORLD
4 MIN READ
Violence kills 8 in Nicaragua, casting pall over peace talks
The violence raised tensions as representatives from civil society groups and President Daniel Ortega's government met for the second day of negotiations aimed at resolving the country's two-month-old political crisis.
Violence kills 8 in Nicaragua, casting pall over peace talks
A man holding a homemade mortar sits on a roadblock in Managua, Nicaragua June 16, 2018. / Reuters
June 17, 2018

Armed assailants set fire to a house and gunfire erupted at a street barricade in Nicaragua's capital on Saturday, leaving at least eight people dead and casting a pall over talks aimed at ending weeks of unrest.

The violence raised tensions as representatives from civil society groups and President Daniel Ortega's government met for the second day of negotiations aimed at resolving the country's two-month-old political crisis.

Government officials blamed "delinquents" for Saturday's deaths while civil groups alleged that police and other government employees were behind the two attacks.

Nonetheless, the talks were constructive. The two sides agreed to form three working groups that will meet again on Monday to address security concerns, election matters and a potential Supreme Court reform.

One proposal involves moving presidential elections up by two years, to 2019, while another suggests limiting re-elections. Currently Nicaraguan leaders have no term limits. Opponents of the government would also like to invite international human rights groups to investigate the spate of killings.

"We insist on an end to the violence and the deaths perpetrated by those who cowardly hide in anonymity," the Managua Archdiocese said in a statement. The Roman Catholic Church is mediating the talks.

More than 160 people have been killed since the Nicaraguan government began cracking down in April on demonstrators calling for Ortega's resignation.

Recommended

Early on Saturday, masked men threw Molotov cocktails into a three-story house, killing four adults and two children. The deceased were all members of the same family.

Nicaraguan Fire Chief Ramon Landero said in a statement that the assailants also attacked firefighters as they attempted to put out the blaze.

A survivor told a local news station the attackers wanted to use the house in the Carlos Marx neighbourhood of Managua as a sniper's perch. When the family refused to let them in, according to the survivor, the attackers began shooting into the house before torching it.

The survivor blamed paramilitary officers loyal to Ortega for the attack. The national police, however, said in a statement that the attackers were members of a criminal gang.

In a separate incident, the national police said that municipal workers, police and local residents came under attack while removing barricades and other obstacles from an avenue in Managua called Semaforos Mercado Ivan Montenegro.

Masked men shot and then set on fire two civilians who were helping clear the roadway, the police said in a statement. The deaths took place not far from the house fire.

Protesters have erected 140 roadblocks that the government says are strangling the economy.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'