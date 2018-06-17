Pope Francis on Saturday called the practice of having an abortion after pre-natal tests have discovered possible birth defects a version of Nazi attempts to create a pure race by eliminating the weakest.

Francis made the comparison in a long, off-the-cuff address to a members of a confederation of Italian family associations.

"Children should be accepted as they come, as God sends them, as God allows, even if at times they are sick," he said.

Francis then spoke of pre-natal tests to determine if a foetus has any illnesses or malformations.