US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting a swift warning from Beijing of retaliation, as the trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies quickly escalated.

In a statement on Monday, Trump said he had asked US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to identify the Chinese products to be subject to the new tariffs.

He said the move was in retaliation for China's decision to raise tariffs on $50 billion in US goods, which came after Trump announced similar tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday.

"After the legal process is complete, these tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced," Trump said.

The news sent global stock markets lower and pulled down both the dollar and the Chinese yuan in the offshore market.

TRT World's editor at large Craig Copetas explains the ongoing trade spat that is brewing between China and the US.

Fight back

China's commerce ministry said Beijing will fight back firmly with "qualitative" and "quantitative" measures if the United States publishes an additional list of tariffs on Chinese goods, accusing Washington of launching a trade war.

"Such a practice of extreme pressure and blackmailing deviates from the consensus reached by both sides on multiple occasions, and is a disappointment for the international community," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States has initiated a trade war and violated market regulations, and is harming the interests of not just the people of China and the US, but of the world," the ministry said.

If the US becomes irrational and publishes that new list of tariffs, Beijing will take strong countermeasures to safeguard the interests of China and its people, it said.

Lighthizer said in a statement his office was preparing the proposed tariffs and they would undergo a similar legal process as previous tariffs, which were subject to a public comment period, a public hearing and some revisions. He did not say when the target list of Chinese goods would be unveiled.

Washington and Beijing appeared increasingly headed toward open trade conflict after negotiations failed to resolve US complaints over Chinese industrial policies, lack of market access in China and a $375 billion US trade deficit.