Israeli warplanes struck Hamas positions in Gaza early Wednesday after Palestinian militants there fired dozens of rockets and mortars at southern communities, the military said.

The Palestinian fire came hours after the Israeli military said it struck Hamas infrastructure in response to it called "arson balloons" launched from Gaza into Israel.

The military says it targeted 25 Hamas positions. Palestinian media released what they said were footage of the strikes.

No Palestinians were reported injured during the bombardment, but severe damage was reported on some buildings.

Gaza-based Palestinian media said that in retaliation to the earlier Israeli bombardment, Hamas fired 45 rockets into Israeli settlements near the Gaza border.

No injuries were reported and Israel said seven of the rockets were intercepted by its Iron Dome anti-missile system, while three landed within Gaza.

Tensions are high along the Gaza border after months of weekly rallies by Palestinian protesters, demanding their right to return to their homes in what is Israel today