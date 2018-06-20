Turkey will hold parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday, more than a year ahead of the scheduled date of November 2019.

The opposition claims the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party demanded early elections due to the economic problems it has come up against.

The AK Party says it is dealing with the terror groups like the PKK, its Syrian branch YPG, Daesh and FETO, thus the early elections will help it beat many national security challenges.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU and it has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades and the fighting has left more than 40,000 dead, including civilians.