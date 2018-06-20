TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ankara says regional challenges forced early elections
Turkish opposition says the government wanted to go to the polls over concerns about the economy. But the party says early elections will help it overcome the regional security challenges the country faces.
Ankara says regional challenges forced early elections
In this June 7, 2018 file photo, Turkish voters living in Germany vote on Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections at the Turkish consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. / Reuters
June 20, 2018

Turkey will hold parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday, more than a year ahead of the scheduled date of November 2019.

The opposition claims the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party demanded early elections due to the economic problems it has come up against.

The AK Party says it is dealing with the terror groups like the PKK, its Syrian branch YPG, Daesh and FETO, thus the early elections will help it beat many national security challenges.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU and it has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades and the fighting has left more than 40,000 dead, including civilians.

Recommended

FETO was behind the deadly 2016 coup attempt and is run by US-based Fetullah Gulen.

TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah has more on the story from the Turkish capital Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal