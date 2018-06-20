Italian coast guard vessel Diciotti docked in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo on Tuesday, carrying more than 500 migrants and the body of one migrant who died trying to make the crossing to Europe.

It comes days after Italy's new far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini banned NGO rescue ships from docking in Italy, warning that NGO migrant rescue ships would not be allowed to unload their "human cargo" in Italian ports.

"Diciotti ship finally lands in Pozzallo taking 522 people to safe port," the UN's refugee agency tweeted.

"They were rescued in multiple operations, 42 of them survived drowning and they need urgent medical care and psychological support," the UNHCR-Italy said, adding that it was at the scene along with Italian authorities and humanitarian organisations.

A dozen very dehydrated migrants, including six children, three women and one man, had already been sent to Pozzallo and taken into care by the Italian Red Cross.

A nearby ship from the NGO Sea Watch offered to help provided it could dock with the migrants at an Italian port, which the Italian authorities refused.