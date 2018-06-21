TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US-made F-35 fighter jets to arrive in Turkey in 2020 – Cavusoglu
At a special ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas, Turkey will take delivery of two F-35 Lockheed Martin-made fighter jets. After Turkish pilots will be trained, the jets will arrive in the country in 2020.
US-made F-35 fighter jets to arrive in Turkey in 2020 – Cavusoglu
Lockheed Martin's F-35A Lightning II fighter jet. / Reuters
June 21, 2018

Turkey will take delivery of two of 30 F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike fighter jets in the US state of Texas on Thursday while the jets are set to arrive in the country in 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.  

Speaking to reporters in southern Antalya province, Cavusoglu said training for the Lockheed Martin-made jets will be carried out in the US until 2020. 

"There will be training works until 2020. The arrival of the jets in Turkey will be in 2020," the foreign minister said.  

Recommended

Turkey has ordered 30 of the jets, and intends to order 70 more.

Final delivery could however be delayed after the US Senate on Monday approved the annual National Defense Authorization Act which includes an amendment prohibiting sales to Turkey of the F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike jets.

The US Senate cited Turkey's purchase of the S-400 air defense system from Russia and the detention of US citizens as the reasons.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal