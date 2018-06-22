The Greek Cypriot administration seeks to forge deeper military ties with Israel and Greece as their defence ministers met on Friday to "bolster security and more effectively counter common threats in a turbulent region," a joint statement said.

Greek Cypriot Defence Minister Savvas Angelides and his Israeli and Greek counterparts Avigdor Lieberman and Panos Kammenos said they also seek to expand cooperation on cybersecurity, joint military drills and search and rescue operations in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lieberman said the threat of terror attacks and the challenges posed by illegal migration in a region he called "an ocean of violence" where "rogue states" operate must be met collectively.

"It's much better to counter regional threats together, all three countries together," the Israeli defense minister told a news conference.

The Greek Cypriot-administered south of Cyprus hosted the second trilateral meeting between the three defence ministers. Lieberman said Israel will host the next one.

The ministers also hailed the first conference bringing together Greek Cypriot, Greek and Israeli companies active in the military industry, which they say will help strengthen ties.

Kammenos said the meeting underscores a joint commitment to unite forces in order to deter security challenges.

"We agreed that the dangers and threats coming from neighbouring crisis areas constitute a wider challenge for the defence of our countries and the security of our peoples for years to come," said Kammenos.