Turkey's President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared on live TV on Wednesday in a joint broadcast by TRT World, TRT1 and TRT Haber.

Erdogan invited all Turkish citizens regardless of whom they support to exercise their democratic right and vote on Sunday's elections to elect a president and members of parliament.

Erdogan answered questions about the upcoming elections, what Turkey's new presidential system would be like, and how the country would move forward after the elections.

Erdogan said Turkey's growth rate of 7.4 per cent was second among the G20 countries (after India) and first among the OECD countries. The president also mentioned a significant drop in youth unemployment and that unemployment rates were the lowest in recent years.

Erdogan spoke about Istanbul's third airport, saying it would employ 100 thousand people once it becomes operational on October 29, 2018. He said "This drives the West crazy. 'What are these crazy Turks doing,' they say. They will go crazy plenty more."

In regards to the US senate holding up the sale of F-35 aircraft Turkey has ordered, Erdogan said Turkey has already paid $800 million. Turkey has already received two on Wednesday in Texas.