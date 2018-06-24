In an election victory speech early on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the winner of the election was democracy and all of Turkey’s 81 million citizens.

“The victor of the elections is democracy. The victor of the elections is national will. The victors of the election are 81 million Turkish citizens.... and all oppressed people,” Erdogan told his supporters from the balcony of his governing AK Party’s headquarters in Ankara.

Earlier in Istanbul, Erdogan told reporters: “Our nation has given me the duty of the presidency and executive power.” He underlined that ballot security and the freedom to vote were an expression of Turkish democracy’s power.

“Turkey has given lessons in democracy to the world with its almost 90 percent voter turnout,” he added.

His remarks came after the results for the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, with 98 percent of the votes counted, showed incumbent president and head of the governing AK Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan won election with 52.5 percent of the vote. As the first popularly elected president of Turkey, he secured another 5 years in power.

Erdogan was the candidate of the People's Alliance. The alliance consists of three parties: The AK Party, the MHP and the BBP.

The results for the other presidential candidates: Muharrem Ince took 30.7percent of the votes, HDP’s Selahattin Demirtas received 8.3 percent, Iyi Party’s Meral Aksener 7.4 percent, SP’s Temel Karamollaoglu 0.9 percent, and Vatan Party's Dogu Perincek got 0.2 percent of the vote.

People's Alliance wins majority in parliament

Erdogan and his AK Party emerged victorious in Turkey's elections, the party attracted 42.4percent of the vote in the parliamentary elections. The MHP managed 11.2 percent.

With those percentages, the People's Alliance secured 342 seats in the 600-seat parliament, and gained legislative power without requiring support from other parties.

AK Party itself won 42.4 percent of the votes and secured 293 seats in the parliament.

The Nation’s Alliance, which includes the main opposition CHP and three small parties; Iyi Party, Saadet Party and the Demokrat Party, on the other hand, received 34,2percent of the vote and secured 191 seats in parliament.

HDP passes election threshold

HDP, a political party which was not included in any of the electoral alliances and ran in the elections on an independent ticket, got 11.5percent of the votes, securing 67 seats in the parliament. How the HDP would fare was one of the biggest topics of debate in the run up to the June 24 elections. First time in its history, the HDP passed the electoral threshold in the 2015 elections.

Kurdish votes were predominantly split between the Justice and Development (AK) Party and the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) in the eastern and southeastern cities, which have the most Kurds in Turkey.

Some members of the HDP were banned from politics on charges of having links with the outlawed PKK. Also its former chairman and presidential candidate, Selahattin Demirtas, is in jail on accusation of having links with the terror group.

More than 59 million Turks, both domestic and abroad, were eligible to vote in Sunday's elections in one of about 180,000 polling stations across the country. Close to three million Turkish nationals around the world were eligible to vote and according to initial reports, a large number of them have cast their ballots.