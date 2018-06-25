Many Muslims around the world are relieved that Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won in the Turkish election. While not perfect, for many Muslims Erdogan is the main hope for the Muslim world at the moment.

Although you’ll find that this image is a far cry from the narrative often presented by Erdogan's critics and descriptions of a dictator seemed to fill up the pages of the western press.

I’m not writing to make a case for Erdogan; my point is to stress that there is a sense of arrogance in the dismissiveness of how Turks and Muslims feel regarding their place in the world, and in particular to the informed political choices they make.

The celebrations in my area of Uskudar in Istanbul were jubilant and passionate, with both young and old, women and men, beeping their horns, waving flags and letting off flares.

In the crowds I saw the headscarf wearing AK Party supporters, as well as a Turkish man covered in tattoos from Germany celebrating the president’s victory. I’m not sure how Angela Merkel would feel about his presence. Good thing he doesn’t play for the German national team.

The crowds were diverse, and many Turks spoke to me explaining with great clarity why they made the choice that they did. When I challenged them with the idea that some believe that they have voted for a dictatorship, many people felt offended that they were seen as unable to make a choice of what the future course their nation should take.

I left knowing that many who report about Turkey continue to assume that people in this part of the world are unable to make choices, unless it is a choice given to them by the west.

Turkish voters

If you were to be reading the western press or parts of the Turkish Twitter-sphere you would have been thinking that the opposition was on its way to securing its first election victory. The opposition leader Muharrem Ince’s last throw of the dice to be politically relevant felt like political suicide, others felt that his own party had thrown him under the bus.

With the direction the country took over the past decade, surely there was only one outcome, surely Ince knew that none of the polls pointed to an Erdogan defeat.

However, photographs of Ince’s rally in the CHP’s base of Izmir, and in Istanbul, as a reflection of growing opposition to Erdogan altered perceptions, especially for readers of the western press.

While western journalists were attacking Erdogan with vigour, surely quality journalism would have equally criticised the opposition for suggesting that they would force Syrian refugees in Turkey to return back to Syria, as according to them, the war had ended.

While this oversight was missed by many in the western press, it was not by many Muslims and Turks in the country who were appalled at such a suggestion. When the dust starts to settle, Erdogan’s victories are as much about the ineptness of the opposition as they are about his personal popularity.

It also showed the multifaceted sentiment that Turks have towards Syrians, even though the refugee crisis has genuinely posed a host of unprecedented challenges that requires dialogue and introspection for Turkish society. If I were the editor at a western news outlet I would surely be asking serious questions of how my writers are still getting it so wrong with regards to the feelings of many voters on the ground.

But let’s get back to Erdogan.