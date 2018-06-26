The United Nations implored member countries on Monday to fill a critical funding gap that the Trump administration created by sharply cutting the US contribution to a programme that helps Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

The UN held a conference to raise money for basic services — from food assistance and medical care to sanitation — for five million refugees in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

After the session, the UN was still tallying how much was pledged by which countries against this year's shortfall of $250 million facing the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, which leads the relief efforts.

Pierre Krahenbuhl, the agency's director, said a 50 percent funding cut by the United States, the programme's top donor, is endangering basic services such as food assistance in Gaza and medical clinics spread among the five areas, while about 500,000 children may not be able to start the school year.

"The situation of Palestinians is defined by great anxiety and uncertainty, first because Palestinian refugees do not see a solution to their plight on the horizon," he said at a briefing before the conference.

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo reports.

In Gaza, nearly two million men, women and children already are experiencing extreme shortages of water and electricity amid tensions that have worsened between the Palestinians and Israel since President Donald Trump opened a US Embassy in Jerusalem.