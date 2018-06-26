If the video-replay system (VAF) was designed to erase controversy from football, then it had quite the opposite effect during Portugal’s stormy 1-1 draw with Iran in a dramatic World Cup match on Monday.

Iran’s stoppage-time penalty, which forced Portugal into a trickier part of the draw, and the decision to let Cristiano Ronaldo off with only a yellow card after he appeared to strike an opponent, will be debated for some considerable time.

Global soccer body FIFA said that they would prefer VAR to be used once every four games rather than four times in a match, but in Saransk on Monday, it was used for three decisions in the second half – and each time the arguments continued.

The repeated use of the technology appeared to contribute to a bad-tempered second half which saw players feigning injury and repeatedly mobbing the referee.

FIFA rules state that players should receive an automatic yellow card for drawing a television screen in the air, but that did not stop them from verbally pressuring Paraguayan referee Enrique Caceres, who had a torrid time.

Fiftieth-minute decision

The first VAR decision was in the 50th minute when Ronaldo got the ball on the edge of the Iran area, cut across it, collided with a defender and fell dramatically to the ground.

The referee initially told him to get up but then consulted VAR and gave a penalty, which Ronaldo took only for Alireza Beiranvand to save it.

Eighty-first minute decision

Ronaldo was again involved in the 81st minute, this time in an off-the-ball tussle with Morteza Pouraliganji who suddenly collapsed to the ground, prompting excited protests from Iranian players.

Television replays suggested that Ronaldo struck Pouraliganji with his elbow, a clear red card offence, and when the referee decided to review the incident on his pitchside monitor, it looked like curtains for Portugal’s captain.

The referee returned to the pitch, went for his pocket – but pulled out a yellow, rather than a red card.