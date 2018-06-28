Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will hold a summit in Helsinki on July 16, the Kremlin and the White House announced Thursday.

A terse synchronised statement said the two presidents will discuss bilateral issues and international relations. The announcement comes a day after Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks with Russian officials in Moscow to lay the groundwork for the summit.

"I've said it from Day One, getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing," Trump said on Wednesday. "It's good for the world. It's good for us. It's good for everybody."

He said they would discuss Syria, Ukraine and "many other subjects."

Finland has been a favored location for US-Russian summits since the Cold war times, a role helped by its efforts to maintain friendly ties with its huge eastern neighbor.

The summit will offer Putin a chance to try to persuade Washington to lift some of the sanctions imposed on Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea, its support for separatists fighting the government in eastern Ukraine and its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

During Wednesday's meeting with Bolton, Putin argued that US-Russian relations were at a low point because of American political infighting and expressed a desire to "restore full-fledged relations based on equality and mutual respect."

