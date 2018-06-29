Italy clashed with Germany and France on Friday over exactly what was agreed hours earlier at a European Union summit to ease disputes over migration threatening the foundation of the EU.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the deal did not foresee that Rome would take back migrants who had moved onto Germany from Italy, a remark likely to displease Germany's Angela Merkel who needed clear commitments to do so from EU partners to stave off the collapse of her governing coalition.

"The accord does not foresee that Italy takes migrants from Germany," Conte told a news conference after a two-day EU summit in Brussels. "I did not undersign any specific agreement with Merkel" on taking back migrants, he added.

Conte also openly denied what French President Emmanuel Macron had said earlier about new asylum processing centres, namely that they can be set up only in "frontline" states, which include Italy but not France.

"Macron was tired. I deny what he said," Conte told reporters, adding that all EU states could set up such centres, "including France". Most migrants enter EU territory via Italy, Spain or Greece as they form the bloc's southern periphery.

Conte further said that some EU states had informally offered to open these centres on their soil, but underlined that Italy was not among them.

The deal hinges on "voluntary" actions from EU states on hosting migrant centres or taking refugees from other states, but Conte said that "procedures" could be used against countries who do not commit to respecting the agreement.

Breakthrough?

Earlier, the EU leaders claimed a breakthrough deal on how to deal with the pressures of migration after all-night talks helped accommodate Italian demands for more help.

The EU leaders said the agreement would bolster the bloc's external borders and improve the solidarity among member nations to ease pressure on point-of-entry nations like Greece and Italy.

But as they made their claim that a deal had been reached, reports were emerging that another 100 migrants had drowned off the cost of Libya.

The plan proposes screening migrants in North Africa for asylum eligibility and setting up control centres within the bloc by nations which would volunteer to have them.

Beyond demands from Italy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also faced intense domestic pressure to find a breakthrough to stave off a government crisis at home.

"We got a European solution and a work of cooperation," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

For several years now, EU nations have been trying to stem the flow of those making the perilous journey to the continent by sea, part of a desperate attempt to shore up EU unity on an issue that has helped fuel a political crisis in several member nations.

"We are not an island," Macron said. "Europe will have to live a long time with such migratory pressures which come from countries in crisis, poor countries."

No North African countries have agreed so far to sign on to the plan, though possible EU funding that could bring billions in aid may prove persuasive.