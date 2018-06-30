WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mexico offers some solace to migrants deported from US
While US President Donald Trump's administration is being criticised for its immigration policy, neighbouring Mexico is perhaps the country most impacted by it.
Mexico offers some solace to migrants deported from US
Dunia Dolores Mendez Bueso is a Honduran national who is seeking asylum in Mexico for herself and her two daughters. / TRTWorld
June 30, 2018

Mexico is perhaps bearing most of the brunt of US President Donald Trump's controversial policy of zero tolerance towards migrants who cross the border illegally. 

The Trump administration continues to draw criticism from across the globe for separating thousands of children from their parents who were detained for entering the US without documentation. 

Large numbers of Mexicans migrate to the neighbouring US every year, some legally, others not. 

But Mexico is also the gateway to the US for migrants from Latin America.

Recommended

The US clampdown means Mexico has to manage asylum-seekers who linger at the border to find opportune moments to avoid getting arrested while crossing into the US.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Mexico City.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan