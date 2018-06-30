Negotiations between the Russians and Syrian rebels to end days of violence in the country's south collapsed on Saturday after opposition forces rejected surrender conditions proposed by Moscow, a rebel spokesman and a war monitor said.

Shortly after the collapse of negotiations over southern Syria, airstrikes intensified on rebel-held parts of Daraa province that borders Jordan.

TRT World's Staci Bivens reports

Saturday's talks came on the heels of similar negotiations which took place Friday, in which the Russians tabled their conditions to halt a Russian-backed government offensive to capture rebel-held areas along the borders with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

"The talks collapsed because the Russians insisted on their conditions that want us to surrender," said rebel spokesman Ibrahim Jabawi. "The (rebels') negotiating team refused to surrender and refused to accept the Russian conditions."

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, also confirmed that the talks collapsed adding that shortly afterward Syrian and Russian warplanes intensified their airstrikes.

Syrian regime media said earlier Saturday that more areas in Daraa province had been captured and in others rebels had agreed to hand over their weapons and reconcile with the government.

The government offensive that began June 19 has killed scores of people, wounded hundreds of others and forced more than 50,000 to flee to areas close to the borders with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Jabawi, spokesman for the rebels' joint operations room, said the insurgents set up a delegation that met with Russian officials Friday and again Saturday. He added that there are currently more efforts to hold a new round of talks to avoid further violence.

Jabawi told The Associated Press that Russia, a strong ally of President Bashar Assad's government, wants the rebels to hand over their weapons followed by a return of government forces to rebel-held areas.