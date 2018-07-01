South Sudan rebels, led by former vice president Riek Machar, on Saturday accused the army of breaking a ceasefire just hours after it came into force.

Rebel spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel said government forces had "launched an attack Saturday morning on a rebel position at Mboro, near the northwest town of Wau.

"The regime's forces in coordination with (rebel Sudanese) JEM militias launched a heavy joint attack," Gabriel said.

The attackers employed 14 land cruisers, four armoured personnel carriers and three trucks, "just hours after the ceasefire takes effect," he added.

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his arch-foe Machar agreed, at talks in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday, to a "permanent" ceasefire to take effect within 72 hours, raising hopes of an end to four-and-a-half years of war.

The conflict erupted in 2013, around two years after South Sudan won independence from Sudan, when Kiir accused his then-deputy Machar of plotting a coup.