Forty eight people were killed and eleven injured when an overcrowded bus spun off a slippery road and fell into a deep ravine in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, police said.

"It was a 28-seater bus but was carrying 59 passengers," said a police official at the office of senior superintendent of police from the local area called Pauri where the accident took place. He declined to be identified since he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"It looks like due to overcapacity and bad road conditions, the bus toppled off."

Rescue operations are complete and police are trying to get the dead bodies identified by relatives and friends, the police official said.

The cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained, Sushil Kumar, a senior official in the district administration told Anadolu Agency. “The incident will be investigated. Our priority at present is to provide medical assistance to the injured ones,” he added.