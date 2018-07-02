At least 36 PKK terrorists were "neutralised" during anti-terror operations across Turkey in the past week, the interior ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to indicate the those were illed, captured or surrendered.

In its statement, the ministry said Turkish Armed Forces carried out 1,363 counter-terror operations between June 25 and July 2 with the assistance of land and air forces.

Listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people since the mid-1980s, including women and children.

