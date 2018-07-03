Mevlut Bengi, a 45-year-old father of eleven children, was a shopkeeper in Ciftlik village of Turkey’s eastern Agri province.

Registered as an AK Party ballot box observer for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, Bengi went missing on polling day. His phone was switched off and no one could contact him.

The party offered another observer to fill in for Bengi at the voting centre.

Bengi's family sought help from the police later in the day, as the voting was coming to an end.

Security forces launched a search operation in the area around his village and all the way up to the outskirts of Great Ararat, the highest mountain peak in Turkey. But they did not find any trace of Bengi.

His body was found two days later, tied to an electric pole in Yayginyurt village, which is about 20 kilometres from his home. He had been shot in the head.

"He was killed for being a spy for the government since 2015," a note found near his dead body read.

Local media reported that Mevlut was kidnapped and tortured by the PKK members.

PKK claims responsibility

The HPG, a branch of the PKK terror organisation, claimed responsibility for the killing of Bengi on Saturday.

“Our forces arrested an individual named Mevlut Bengi … He confessed his guilt and our forces punished him on June 26,” the group said in a statement.

The PKK has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984.

The group, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for killing over 40,000 civilians and security personnel.

Speaking to a crowd at a local AK Party branch in Istanbul on June 28, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu questioned the role of the HDP in the election. “Why did the HDP lose a good portion of its votes in eastern and southeastern regions?” he said, referring to the HDP’s losing support in across eastern and southeastern Turkey in comparison to the 2015 parliamentary elections.

“They are trying to take revenge by terrorising locals in order not to face similar results again,” Soylu said.

A mother doesn’t know Turkish

Bengi’s shop was so small that it didn’t even have a name. But it will now forever be remembered as Mevlut Bengi’s shop.

He couldn’t make ends meet through his shop, so he also worked as a shepherd.

Interior Minister Soylu visited Bengi’s house in Agri on Monday. He expressed condolences to Bengi’s wife, his mother and his eleven children, eight of whom are girls and three, boys.

During the visit, Soylu called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his mobile and passed the phone to Bengi’s wife, Fezile. Erdogan also offered his condolences to Fezile.

The Turkish president then spoke to Bengi’s mother Hanim, who only speaks Kurdish. Her words were translated into Turkish for the president by the murdered grocer’s girl, Ceylan.

Erdogan said that he would visit them after an oath-taking ceremony in parliament.

Hanim demanded revenge for his son’s killing.