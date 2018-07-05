The State Department is pushing back against suggestions the Trump administration has softened its stance on North Korea as the top US diplomat travels to Pyongyang for crucial nuclear talks.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert tells journalists accompanying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that US policy hasn't changed. She says the US remains "committed to a denuclearised North Korea."

Pompeo will press North Korea to take concrete action to back up its commitment to "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean Peninsula made at the June summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong-un.

Despite reports that North Korea is continuing its nuclear program, Trump has remained upbeat, tweeting this week that conversations with North Korea were "going well!"

"Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well!" he tweeted. "In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months.

"All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!"