Rebels said on Friday that they had reached an agreement with Russian mediators to end violence in southern Syria and surrender the crossing point with Jordan after Syrian government forces, following an intense aerial campaign, captured new areas along the border.

Syrian government forces launched a wide offensive on June 19 to retake Daraa province and the nearby Quneitra region that borders the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The attack has displaced some 330,000 people and left dozens dead.

Ibrahim Jabawi, spokesman for the rebels' joint operations room, said they had reached an agreement with the Russians in which insurgents would begin to hand over some of their heavy weapons in return for a government pullout from several villages.

Jabawi added that Russian military police would be deployed along the border with Jordan, including the Naseeb border crossing, and that rebels opposed to the deal will be evacuated to rebel-held regions in northern Syria.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic reports.

There was no immediate comment from President Bashar al Assad's government and its Russian backers.