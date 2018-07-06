WORLD
4 MIN READ
Deal reached to end violence in southern Syria
The agreement to end violence in southern Syria and surrender the crossing point with Jordan comes after rebels rejected a deal with the Russians earlier this week.
Deal reached to end violence in southern Syria
Smoke rises above rebel-held areas of the city of Daraa during reported airstrikes by Syrian regime forces on July 5, 2018. Waves of air strikes pounded rebel-held areas of southern Syria after the failure a day earlier of Russian-brokered talks to end the offensive in Daraa province, which has killed dozens and forced tens of thousands from their homes. / AFP
July 6, 2018

Rebels said on Friday that they had reached an agreement with Russian mediators to end violence in southern Syria and surrender the crossing point with Jordan after Syrian government forces, following an intense aerial campaign, captured new areas along the border.

Syrian government forces launched a wide offensive on June 19 to retake Daraa province and the nearby Quneitra region that borders the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The attack has displaced some 330,000 people and left dozens dead.

Ibrahim Jabawi, spokesman for the rebels' joint operations room, said they had reached an agreement with the Russians in which insurgents would begin to hand over some of their heavy weapons in return for a government pullout from several villages.

Jabawi added that Russian military police would be deployed along the border with Jordan, including the Naseeb border crossing, and that rebels opposed to the deal will be evacuated to rebel-held regions in northern Syria.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic reports. 

There was no immediate comment from President Bashar al Assad's government and its Russian backers.

Recommended

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 159 civilians had been killed since the offensive began two weeks ago, including 33 children.

Friday's agreement came after bombardment of rebel-held areas intensified earlier this week after rebels rejected a deal with the Russians. The crushing new wave of attacks appeared to have compelled the rebels to accept the deal.

Nabaa Media, an opposition activist collective, said the latest government assault on the area killed several people including a woman and her four children in a rebel-held village in Daraa. The agency posted a video showing what it said were the women and her children lying dead in a pickup truck.

The UN children's agency, UNICEF, said in a statement on Friday that it received "horrific reports" of an entire family including four children being killed. It said the latest deaths brought to 65 the number of children reported killed in less than three weeks in southern Syria alone.

"In the largest wave of displacement to hit southern Syria since the start of the seven-year-long war, an estimated 180,000 children have been forced to flee their homes with little resource for protection, shelter or assistance," UNICEF said.

Earlier on Friday, the government-controlled Central Military Media said government forces now controlled most of the towns and villages on the eastern side of southern Daraa province and should capture the Naseeb border crossing "within hours."

The Observatory said Syrian troops were now about three kilometers (2 miles) from the Naseeb border crossing. It added that the government now controlled almost 70 percent of the province that was the first to rise against Assad in 2011.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan