Health ministers from 100 countries will meet in Turkey in October to discuss issues related to organ transplants, according to a health ministry official.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Alper Cihan, the General Director of Health Services in Turkey, said ministers from Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia would participate in the summit.

“The summit specifically aims at increasing awareness of health ministers from developing countries about the international declarations regarding organ transplant and equipping them with technical support to make them efficient on this issue,” Cihan said.

He also said this was the first summit through an International Transplant Network (ITN) program that offers international technical assistance and collaboration opportunities on organ donation and transplantation.