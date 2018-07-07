German fourth seed Alexander Zverev and women's world number one Simona Halep wilted in 33-degree heat and crashed out of Wimbledon in the third round on Saturday.

Zverev, playing for the third day in succession, was shocked by Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis, ranked 138, in a gruelling five sets, 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Despite being widely-tipped to be a Grand Slam threat, it was another letdown for the beanpole German whose run to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last month remains his best performance at the majors.

Gulbis, a former world number 10 who famously defeated Roger Federer on his way to the French Open semi-finals in 2014, will be playing in the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time at the 11th attempt.

The 29-year-old will take on either Australian Nick Kyrgios or Japan's Kei Nishikori for a place in the quarter-finals.

His win on Saturday was his third successive five-setter having also played three matches in qualifying.

"It's a great day, it's been a great match for me," said Gulbis who before Wimbledon had won just one match on tour in 2018.

"I didn't think I could win after losing the third set, but he got tired and I played smarter."

Halep out

French Open champion Halep was also knocked out, losing to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 as the seeds' carnage continued.

Defeat for Halep means that Karolina Pliskova, at number seven, is the only women's top 10 seed to reach the fourth round.

It's the first time in the Open era that none of the top five women's seeds have made the last 16 of a Slam.

It also further boosted Serena Williams's chances of becoming an eight-time Wimbledon champion.

Hsieh, the world number 48, battled back from 2-5 down in the final set and saved a match point when the Romanian served for the match at 5-3 in the decider.

It will be Hsieh's first appearance in the last 16 at Wimbledon where she will face Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.

"It's my first win against a world number one," said 26-year-old Hsieh.

"It's amazing. I was 2-5 down in the final set but the crowd pushed me to fight."

Lost opportunities

Halep was left to rue her lost opportunities.

"I was leading the match, I was up, and I couldn't finish it," said the 2014 semi-finalist.