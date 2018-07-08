Pakistani authorities on Sunday arrested the son–in-law of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was on Friday sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison over a corruption ruling linked to his family's purchase of luxury flats in London.

Sharif's daughter Maryam, seen as his chosen political heir, was sentenced to seven years in prison and her husband Mohammad Safdar was given a one-year jail term in a ruling many see as a blow to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party before the July 25 election.

Safdar went into hiding after an anti-graft court convicted him last Friday

Pakistan's anti-corruption National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said in a statement that Safdar handed himself.

Earlier in the day, Safdar and supporters had driven around the garrison city of Rawalpindi holding impromptu rallies, local television showed.

"After continued raids of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at his houses in Abbotabad, Mansehra and Haripur, Captain Safdar decided to surrender before NAB," NAB said,

NAB also requested media not to air Safdar's live speeches, saying they are against the law and the code of conduct of the country's media regulator.

After the verdict on Friday, Safdar said "justice has been massacred" and railed against the judiciary.

Four luxury flats in London