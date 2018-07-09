WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fears grow over migrant family separations in US
Despite a judge ordering all children under five be reunited with their parents, there are conflicting accounts of how many children are involved and fears that some may never see their families again.
In this July 5, 2018 file photo, Sirley Silveira Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum, kisses her 10-years-old son Diego Magalhaes, after Diego was released from immigration detention in Chicago. / AP
July 9, 2018

The issue of the separation of the families of illegal immigrants in the United States continues to be highly controversial. 

A judge in San Diego has ordered that all children under five must be reunited with their parents by the end of Tuesday and older ones within two weeks after that. 

But there are still conflicting accounts of how many children are involved and fears that some may never see their families again. 

Meanwhile, campaigners say Trump's moves can't stop immigrants from entering the US.

"He thinks that if the parents know the children are going to be taken away they’re not going to come," said Enrique Morones of rights advocate Border Angels. 

"But the parents are still going to come because they have a choice: stay in their home country Guatemala or Honduras and see their children being killed in front top them or take that dangerous route through Central America and Mexico to get here and hopefully their children will survive and be with them."

TRT World's Jon Brain has more from San Diego.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
