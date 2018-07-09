President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday is set to take the oath of office and announce his Cabinet under Turkey's new presidential system.

Erdogan was elected on June 24 in a vote marking Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.

Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.59 percent of the vote, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Also elected on June 24 was Turkey's new parliament. Newly elected lawmakers were sworn in at parliament on Saturday.

The general assembly convened at 2.00pm (1100 GMT) under the chairmanship of Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz and continued until the early hours of Sunday.

Six hundred lawmakers from seven political parties also observed a moment of silence to pay respect to the Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more.

Erdogan's inauguration

Erdogan will be sworn in on Monday at the parliament at 4.30pm local time (1330 GMT).

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin said Erdogan would visit Ataturk's mausoleum following the swearing-in ceremony.