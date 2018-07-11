Humanitarian flotilla en route to Gaza Strip
Humanitarian flotilla en route to Gaza Strip
The vessel called Al Awda, which means the return in Arabic, started its journey in Norway and is now slowly making its way towards the coast of the Gaza Strip.
July 11, 2018

A flotilla of small boats is slowly making its way towards the coast of the Gaza Strip. 

On board are activists from around the world trying to raise awareness about an Israeli blockade of Gaza that's been in place for more than 10 years. Today, 80 percent of people there rely on humanitarian aid to survive. 

The ship is called Al Awda, meaning the return in Arabic. It started its journey in Norway. 

TRT World'sFrancis Collings is on board one of the ships. He explains why it's a journey that carries a great deal of risk.

Recommended

In 2010 a similar aid flotilla was stormed by Israeli commandos. 

The Mavi Marmara, the lead boat took the brunt of an assault that ended up killing 10 people, all Turkish nationals. 

Israel said their forces were attacked, but the people on board say the Israelis shot first. 

Other flotillas have been halted by the Israeli forces many nautical miles from the Gaza shore. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan