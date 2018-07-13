A federal grand jury on Friday indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges of hacking the computer networks of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, the Justice Department said.

The indictment, secured by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Russian involvement in the 2016 election, was issued three days before US President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Helsinki.

No US citizens involved

It was the most detailed US accusation yet that Russia meddled in the election with the eventual aim of trying to boost Republican Trump's campaign. Russia denies interfering.

"The indictment charges 12 Russian military officers by name with conspiring to interfere with the 2016 presidential election," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told a news conference.

Rosenstein said there is no allegation that US citizens were involved in the alleged crimes described in the indictment. He said he briefed Trump earlier this week on the indictment.

Officers of Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, "in their official capacities engaged in a sustained effort to hack into the computer networks of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic National Committee and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton," a Justice Department news release said.

It said the officers then "released that information on the internet under the names DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0."

Trump's part

Mueller is investigating whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia and whether the president has unlawfully sought to obstruct the Russia investigation.