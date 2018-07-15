TÜRKİYE
Millions in Turkey pay tribute to victims of July 15 failed coup
Millions across Turkey took part in special commemoration events since the country put down a military coup attempt.
People attend a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the attempted coup at the 15 July Martyrs' Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2018. / AA
July 15, 2018

Turkey marked the second anniversary of a failed military coup on Sunday.

Millions across the country took part in special commemoration events since the country put down a military coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

250 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured during the botched coup.

Ordinary people, many of them unarmed civilians, played a critical role in the hours that saw the army on the streets, and air force jets in the sky. 

Civilians confronted soldiers who were trying to overthrow the government. 

Turning out in their thousands, they stood in front of tanks, and defied the armed forces. 

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed tens od thousands of people at a commemorative ceremony at Istanbul's iconic July 15 Martyrs' Bridge.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar was there.

SOURCE:TRT World
