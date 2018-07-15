Turkey marked the second anniversary of a failed military coup on Sunday.

Millions across the country took part in special commemoration events since the country put down a military coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

250 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured during the botched coup.

Ordinary people, many of them unarmed civilians, played a critical role in the hours that saw the army on the streets, and air force jets in the sky.

Civilians confronted soldiers who were trying to overthrow the government.