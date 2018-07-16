US President Donald Trump is in the Finnish capital Helsinki, ahead of his summit with his Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with CBS News, Trump said his expectations for the summit were low.

He revealed that he had not thought about asking for the extradition of 12 Russians indicted for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

But Trump stressed the importance of meeting leaders who are not necessarily allies.

TRT World's North American correspondent Jon Brain reports.

The solo summit will be held at the 19th century Presidential Palace in Helsinki, one of the Finnish president's official residences.

Finland's president will host the Trumps and then hold bilateral talks with Putin.