A Daesh suicide bomber has killed 20 people in northern Afghanistan, including an Afghan Taliban commander, Afghan officials said on Tuesday.

Abdul Qauom Baqizoi, provincial chief police of northern Sar-i-Pul province, said the attack took place as village elders met with Taliban officials in the area.

In northern Afghanistan, Taliban and Daesh have been fighting each other for influence and territory, and as many as 100 insurgents from both sides have perished in recent battles, said Baqizoi.

Provincial council chief Mohammed Noor Rahman said the explosion occurred in a mosque as a funeral was taking place.

The area is remote and it was impossible to reconcile the differing accounts.

Prisoners freed from Taliban jail

Meanwhile, at least 54 people, including security personnel and civilians, were freed from a Taliban prison in southern Helmand province, a provincial official said on Tuesday.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the prisoners were freed after a commando unit raided the prison late Monday night in Musa Qala district.

Zwak said there were 32 civilians, 16 police, four soldiers and two military doctors who had been locked up by the insurgents. He said security forces were still securing the area.

The Afghan Taliban did not immediately comment on the raid, but the insurgents are in control of the majority of the districts in Helmand, where they have increased their attacks against provincial officials and security forces.