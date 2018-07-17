Arsene Wenger has said staying as Arsenal manager for nearly 22 years may have been the biggest mistake of his career and that he regrets sacrificing “everything” for the job.

The 68-year-old Frenchman, who was appointed in October 1996, left the north London club at the end of last season after winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

In an interview with French outlet RTL, Wenger said he will make a decision on his future “in the next few months”.

“I’m someone who likes new things, likes change. But I also like challenges. I was a little bit of a prisoner to my challenge each time.”

Wenger admitted he was obsessed with ensuring Arsenal’s success on the pitch, adding that sacrifices in his personal life were one the hardest parts of being a manager.

“I regret having sacrificed everything I did because I realise I’ve hurt a lot of people around me,” he added.