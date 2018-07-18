While the Helsinki talks led to nothing of substance, as neither Trump nor Putin could offer one another anything solid, Trump’s salient visit to the UK could be seen in a different light. If, we can see beyond the fake news, buffoonery, and Trump's gaffes.

Some might argue that the state of the British press these days is at such an all time low, that most of what we saw and read about Trump in the UK was a distortion of reality, like being on the set of the Truman show.

It’s as though we have acclimatised to Trump’s outright lies. Now, media and commentators have moved on to analysing the sheer stupidity behind them. But what about the journalists who support the entire Trump circus and its coded messages?

Before the buffoonery could really start though, Trump had some messages that he wanted placed in the UK media. My sources tell me that although Trump is not a personal friend of Nigel Farage, he does listen to the ex-UKIP leader’s advice and it was Farage who set up the interview with The Sun’s political editor where he said clearly that Boris Johnson would be a great prime minister.

It’s the kind of finesse only Trump gets. A few hours before meeting Prime Minister Theresa May, tell the UK media that her nemesis who just resigned over soft Brexit, would do a better job than her.

Classic Trump. Insult your host, then move in and appear to be the one who saves the situation.

Hilariously—and typically—just hours later at the Chequers press conference, he dismissed it as "fake news" while also refusing to take a question from the CNN correspondent there – a stunt which the British press pack entirely supported.

Trump loved the Chequers moment. Like all American presidents he was warmed by the British pomp and ceremony, not to mention learning that the British speak American and look to him as a paternal figure, even if that means reducing him to the level of a dim, but much loved, uncle who visits once a year.

Or at least some do.

Another bombshell fake news nugget was Trump telling the Sun journalist that the present Brexit deal offered to Brussels by Theresa May would make a US-UK trade deal impossible. Again, like the gaffe about Johnson, he clumsily retracted it on the lawn in front of the cameras and hastily said, while looking at May, that a deal was a distinct possibility.

Trump literally can’t keep up with his own bullsh*t. But he doesn’t have to worry about it in the UK as media figures and political failures are lining up to steer him through the maze and get him on message.

Farage’s counselling was without a doubt responsible for the Sun interview with those poignant messages primed to hit target. Trump would prefer Johnson as PM and a harder Brexit. But why? Is there another agenda here which the media are missing, or complicit to?